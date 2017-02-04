Police: Man's Death Is Tulsa's Seventh Homicide Of 2017 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Man's Death Is Tulsa's Seventh Homicide Of 2017

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
Donald Cowan. [Tulsa County jail] Donald Cowan. [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a Tulsa's man death Saturday morning is the city's seventh homicide of 2017.

Leroy Coleman, 54, passed away at a Tulsa hospital after police say he was severely beaten on January 16, 2017.   

Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker say Coleman's family learned his roommate, 56-year-old Donald Cowan was responsible for that assault at the home they shared in the 1400 block of North St. Louis.  

Police believes Coleman's relatives shot and wounded Cowan on January 17, 2017 when he answered the door.  

Investigators located a witness to the beating and arrested Cowan on January 28th.  Prosecutors have charged Cowan with a count of assault with a deadly weapon and a count assault with deadly force. He is currently in the Tulsa County jail awaiting a March court appearance.

Donald Cowan now faces a first-degree murder complaint.

He says police are still trying to find the persons responsible for shooting Cowan and asked if anyone has information to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

