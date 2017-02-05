Sapulpa Police Officer Spots Water Leak

A city of Sapulpa police officer spotted a water leak early Sunday morning at Bryan Avenue and Main. The break was to a 12-inch feeder line near the Dollar General.

Crews worked to repair the leak. A city representative told News On 6 no one was out of service, but they did have limited water pressure.

The leak was spotted around 5 a.m. and fixed later that day.

