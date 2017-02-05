Wife Of Slain Sapulpa Store Owner Says He Was A "Good Father"

Mohid Khandker and his two children

Family and friends say since Mohid Khandker's death, they've been living one day at a time.

Khandker was one of two men shot and killed January 22 inside a Sapulpa convenience store during an armed robbery.

"It's been tough," said family friend Syed Newaz.

Sharmin Khandker, Mohid's Wife, talked exclusively to News On 6 about how her family has been coping.

"We are okay now, but still are not feeling good," Sharmin said.

Sharmin didn't want to be on camera but wanted to share some of her husband's qualities.

"He was so nice, quiet and good father, good husband," she said.

Newaz said Khandker had many good qualities.

"He was very humble, quiet, nice man. I thought I was nice - being honest with you - but he was way 100 times better than me," Newaz said.

Newaz said Khandker was always kind to his customers.

"If somebody came up short money wise, and this and that, he was just like, don't worry about it, I'll take care of it," Newaz said.

Heath Haney faces two murder charges after police say he shot and killed the 46-year-old convenience store owner and customer Bob Fields during the January robbery.

Newaz said he's humbled by the people who have reached out and helped the family begin to heal.

"It was overwhelming support and concern from the community," Newaz said.

He said now the family is leaning on their faith and that they won't just be praying for their own strength, but for Fields' family, too.

"We pray to God that hopefully, they can overcome the whole situation," Newaz said.

Fields, from Sapulpa, was 40 years old and leaves behind his two teenage sons.

"It's heartbreaking, but that's reality - we have to cope with this," Newaz said.

Khandker leaves behind his wife and two children, who are 10 and 15.