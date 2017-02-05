Wife Of Slain Sapulpa Store Owner Says He Was A "Good Father" - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Wife Of Slain Sapulpa Store Owner Says He Was A "Good Father"

Posted: Updated:
Mohid Khandker and his two children Mohid Khandker and his two children
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Family and friends say since Mohid Khandker's death, they've been living one day at a time. 

Khandker was one of two men shot and killed January 22 inside a Sapulpa convenience store during an armed robbery. 

"It's been tough," said family friend Syed Newaz. 

Sharmin Khandker, Mohid's Wife, talked exclusively to News On 6 about how her family has been coping.

"We are okay now, but still are not feeling good," Sharmin said. 

Sharmin didn't want to be on camera but wanted to share some of her husband's qualities. 

"He was so nice, quiet and good father, good husband," she said. 

Newaz said Khandker had many good qualities.

"He was very humble, quiet, nice man. I thought I was nice - being honest with you - but he was way 100 times better than me," Newaz said.

Newaz said Khandker was always kind to his customers. 

"If somebody came up short money wise, and this and that, he was just like, don't worry about it, I'll take care of it," Newaz said. 

Heath Haney faces two murder charges after police say he shot and killed the 46-year-old convenience store owner and customer Bob Fields during the January robbery.

1/31/2017 Related Story: Man Charged In Sapulpa Double Homicide

Newaz said he's humbled by the people who have reached out and helped the family begin to heal. 

"It was overwhelming support and concern from the community," Newaz said. 

He said now the family is leaning on their faith and that they won't just be praying for their own strength, but for Fields' family, too. 

"We pray to God that hopefully, they can overcome the whole situation," Newaz said.

Fields, from Sapulpa, was 40 years old and leaves behind his two teenage sons. 

"It's heartbreaking, but that's reality - we have to cope with this," Newaz said. 

Khandker leaves behind his wife and two children, who are 10 and 15. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.