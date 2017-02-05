Body Of Silver Alert Subject Found Near Okmulgee Lake - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Body Of Silver Alert Subject Found Near Okmulgee Lake

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office canceled a silver alert Sunday afternoon for a missing Henryetta man after his body was found near the spillway at Okmulgee Lake. 

Larry Andrews, 61, was the subject of a Silver Alert February 4, after authorities said he'd been missing from his residence since January 31. 

2/5/2017 Related Story: Silver Alert Canceled For Okmulgee County Man

The OCSO said Andrews' body was found midday Sunday and that the exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. 

An investigation into his death is ongoing, and his vehicle has not yet been found, the sheriff's office said. 

Deputies are seeking the public's help in locating Andrew's black 2013 Ford F-150 Extended Cab pickup with Oklahoma license plate #792-LQU and which has a broken passenger side mirror.

If you have any information about Andrews' vehicle, contact the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311.

