Sapulpa Double Murder Suspect Enters 'Not Guilty' Plea

The man accused of killing a Sapulpa convenience store owner and customer last month told a judge Tuesday morning he's "not guilty" during a court appearance.

Heath Haney, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Haney is being held in the Creek County jail without bond since his arrest in Delaware County.

1/23/2017 Related Story: High-Tech Security System Helps Capture Sapulpa Murder Suspect

Prosecutors accuse of Heath Haney with shooting and killing Gas And Shop store owner Mohid Khandker, 46, and customer Bob Fields, 40, during an armed robbery on January 22nd.

Khandker leaves behind a wife and two children, 10 and 15 years old, and Fields leaves behind two teenage sons.

2/5/2017 Related Story: Wife Of Slain Sapulpa Store Owner Says He Was A 'Good Father'

Fields and his girlfriend had been dating for around a decade at the time of his murder.

News On 6 has spoken to family and friends of both men, and they're described as kind, generous, selfless people.

Heath Haney's next court appearance is set for February 15th.