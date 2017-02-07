Sapulpa Double Murder Suspect Enters 'Not Guilty' Plea - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sapulpa Double Murder Suspect Enters 'Not Guilty' Plea

Posted: Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

The man accused of killing a Sapulpa convenience store owner and customer last month told a judge Tuesday morning he's "not guilty" during a court appearance.

Heath Haney, 37, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. 

Haney is being held in the Creek County jail without bond since his arrest in Delaware County.

1/23/2017 Related Story: High-Tech Security System Helps Capture Sapulpa Murder Suspect

Prosecutors accuse of Heath Haney with shooting and killing Gas And Shop store owner Mohid Khandker, 46, and customer Bob Fields, 40, during an armed robbery on January 22nd.

Khandker leaves behind a wife and two children, 10 and 15 years old, and Fields leaves behind two teenage sons.  

2/5/2017 Related Story: Wife Of Slain Sapulpa Store Owner Says He Was A 'Good Father'

Fields and his girlfriend had been dating for around a decade at the time of his murder.

News On 6 has spoken to family and friends of both men, and they're described as kind, generous, selfless people.
Heath Haney's next court appearance is set for February 15th.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.