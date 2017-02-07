Okmulgee Police Use Plane, Sonar To Search For Man's Missing Tru - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Okmulgee Police Use Plane, Sonar To Search For Man's Missing Truck

Okmulgee Police Captain Danny Owen (left) and Lt. Jimmy Sanders (right) searched for a missing vehicle from the air Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of Okmulgee Police Facebook Okmulgee Police Captain Danny Owen (left) and Lt. Jimmy Sanders (right) searched for a missing vehicle from the air Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of Okmulgee Police Facebook
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Okmulgee Police Department has been searching for several days for the missing truck of a Henryetta man who was found dead Sunday near Okmulgee Lake. 

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for Larry Andrews, 61, who police said had been missing since January 31, but the alert was canceled Sunday afternoon after his body was found near the spillway at the lake. Andrews' black 2013 Ford F150 extended cab pickup has not been located, police said. 

OPD Capt. Danny Owen and Lt. Jimmy Sanders searched for the missing truck from the air Tuesday morning, Okmulgee police wrote in a Facebook post. 

The two spent the morning searching around the Okmulgee Lake, Dripping Springs Lake and Okmulgee Wildlife Game Management Area. OPD said the vehicle was not located during the search from the air.

Police said they've spent the last two days scanning the Okmulgee Lake with sonar equipment but have been unable to locate the truck. 

Sanders, an 18-year OPD veteran, has a General Aviation Pilot’s License and volunteered his time and plane, a Cessna 172 single engine aircraft, to help in the search. 

If you see or locate the truck, police are asking you to report it to OPD's non-emergency line at 918-756-3511.

The truck's Oklahoma tag number is 792LQU. 

