Oklahoma Flu-Related Deaths Double In One Week

Oklahoma health officials report the number of flu-related deaths over the past week have more than doubled, raising the number statewide to 23.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Thursday that 12 of those happened in the last seven days.

The latest deaths were in Canadian, Creek, Kay, Oklahoma, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

The OSDH says there have been eight deaths in Tulsa County so far this flu season, five in the past week. Tulsa County has the most flu-related deaths in the state, with Kay, Stephens and Wagoner counties each at two deaths each.

The health department says one child age 5-17 died from the flu, two adults aged 18-49, three adults aged 50-64 and 17 flu victims were over the age of 65.

In its latest report, the health department says the number of new flu hospitalizations jumped by 243. As of February 7, the department says 827 people have spent time in the hospital since September 1, 2016.

Tulsa County's number of flu-related hospitalizations has jumped by 54 in a week, bringing the total to 189. Oklahoma County's hospitalizations total is 136, up 42 since last week.

Cleveland County had an increase of 23 hospitalizations in the past week, bringing the total to 59.

Alfalfa, Atoka, Choctaw, Dewey, Greer, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall and Woods counties are now all on the list after each reporting one flu-related hospitalization since last week.

Only 15 counties have not had any flu-related hospitalizations or deaths this season, the OSDH says.

County health departments remind residents they still have plenty doses of the flu vaccine available.

Number of reported flu hospitalizations since October per county:

Adair 9

Alfalfa 1

Atoka 1

Blaine 6

Caddo 4

Canadian 13

Carter 9

Cherokee 10

Choctaw 1

Cleveland 59

Coal 1

Comanche 19

Craig 3

Creek 36

Custer 11

Dewey 1

Garfield 23

Garvin 3

Grady 5

Grant 4

Greer 1

Harper 3

Hughes 1

Jackson 1

Jefferson 1

Johnston 2

Kay 22

Kingfisher 5

Latimer 1

LeFlore 3

Lincoln 13

Logan 20

Major 1

Marshall 1

Mayes 18

McClain 9

McCurtain 4

McIntosh 3

Murray 7

Muskogee 15

Noble 3

Nowata 1

Okfuskee 2

Oklahoma 136

Okmulgee 11

Osage 12

Ottawa 5

Pawnee 6

Payne 14

Pittsburg 2

Pontotoc 10

Pottawatomie 24

Rogers 18

Seminole 4

Sequoyah 1

Stephens 11

Tulsa 189

Wagoner 20

Washington 5

Washita 1

Woods 1

Woodward 1

Every Thursday, the OSDH releases its weekly influenza report and will continue to do so until May 2017.