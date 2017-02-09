Widow Of Tulsa Jogger Holding Celebration For Late Husband's Bir - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Widow Of Tulsa Jogger Holding Celebration For Late Husband's Birthday

Posted: Updated:
Michael Reid died when he was hit by a car on Sheridan over the Creek Turnpike. Michael Reid died when he was hit by a car on Sheridan over the Creek Turnpike.
Next week would be Michael’s 50th birthday, so they're throwing a party, choosing to celebrate his life instead of mourning. Next week would be Michael’s 50th birthday, so they're throwing a party, choosing to celebrate his life instead of mourning.
Linda Reid says her husband, Michael Reid, always came in from his run and kissed her goodbye before heading to work. Linda Reid says her husband, Michael Reid, always came in from his run and kissed her goodbye before heading to work.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The widow of a Tulsa man hit and killed while jogging last month is planning a special celebration for what would have been her husband's 50th birthday.

Linda Reid says her husband, Michael Reid, always came in from his run and kissed her goodbye before heading to work.

But that was not the case on January 3rd, 2017.

 "When we realized his car was in the garage, I knew things weren't right," Reid said.

Michael Reid died when he was hit by a car on Sheridan over the Creek Turnpike. It's been five weeks since he passed away, and Linda Reid said her family is choosing to stay positive.

1/3/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police: Jogger Killed In Early Morning Hit-And-Run

"Honestly, I can't have imagined an ending that had him waning in strength and ability," she said.

Michael Reid's family said they don't want to focus on how his life ended on that January day, but, instead, they want to look at how he lived his life and what he meant to so many people.

1/4/2017 Related Story: Family, Friends Remember Sapulpa Educator Killed In Hit-And-Run

Linda said they were a perfect match.

“Even after being married 15, 16 years, we would have people come up to us, saying, 'You guys must be newlyweds,'" she said.

Both of them were educators - and Linda said her husband loved his students like they were his own children.

She said, "Mike invested in his kids. I mean, he had one who lived with him for a spell because he had issues at home and didn't have a place to stay."

Next week would be Michael’s 50th birthday, so they're throwing a party, choosing to celebrate his life instead of mourning.

Linda expects they'll share plenty of laughs remembering what Michael meant to them.

"I can't help but kind of hope God gives him a window into hearing some of these stories," she said.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.