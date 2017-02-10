Tulsa Woman Convicted Of Shooting, Killing Husband - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Woman Convicted Of Shooting, Killing Husband

Booking photo of Carolyn Gist, also known as Carolyn Harring. Booking photo of Carolyn Gist, also known as Carolyn Harring.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A judge found a woman guilty in the shooting death of her husband in early 2015. 

Carolyn Gist, also known as Carolyn Harring, was arrested more than two months after her husband was shot and killed on January 31, 2015.

Prosecutors charged Gist with felony second-degree manslaughter in the death of Charles Harring, 61. On Friday, February 10, 2017 the judge found her guilty of misdemeanor manslaughter.

Tulsa Police said Gist shot Harring in the stomach during an argument at the Melrose Apartments near 9th and Sheridan.

Gist is scheduled to be sentenced on March 23.

