TPD Responds To News Conference Of Man Shown In 'Live PD' Video

A Tulsa man profiled on a reality show as a gang member says he's not one. He believes Tulsa police targeted him to create good television at his expense.

The man compared it to stalking; encounters with the same officers six times in a month, first getting video, then, back with producers offering him $40 to sign a waiver so they can put his face on TV.

The man in the video was arguing with an officer who claims he's a gang member. It was on a national cable show called Live PD.

“You can't accuse me of something I'm not involved in,” he said. “That officer profiled me as something I was not. He didn't know nothing about me.”

Wallace said officers stopped him several times, followed him once, came to his house twice and texted him too – first, getting footage for the show, then, to sign an agreement so it could air.

Wallace said, "So they kept coming out to my house and I realized these people won't go away, so I basically said, ‘You going have to pay me,’ and that's when he met me and paid me."

Wallace recorded video of one encounter with one of the show's stars - and the officer in the window arguing with Wallace.

That officer is Sergeant Sean Larkin with the gang unit.

Wallace said over a month, he felt like he was being stalked, starting with a traffic stop.

"They just jumped out with their film crew, searched me, searched my car, didn't find anything, saw it was nothing, burned rubber and let me go," he said.

Wallace said he's never been in a gang. He does have a record and served almost four years for drug and DUI charges.

Now, he said he's not the man profiled on TV.

"I've never been basically a gang member in all of my life," he said.

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan declined a TV interview but sent a statement that says there is no indication of racial bias or harassment and that the encounter was grossly misrepresented.

“Regarding this morning’s press conference by We the People and Mr. Wallace.

"The entire encounter between Wallace and Sgt. Larkin was grossly misrepresented.

"The encounter was a casual contact initiated by Larkin who did not exhibit an aggressive enforcement style posture and in fact remained seated in his vehicle. His only statement to the individuals by a car with the trunk open was “What’s in the trunk guys?” The other individual with Wallace chose to walk away as Wallace could have also done. He was in no way detained and was free to leave. Once Wallace went into his rant, Larkin attempted to deescalate the situation to no avail and ultimately ended the encounter and drove away.

"There were no indications of racial bias or harassment during the encounter.

"In Wallace’s own video from earlier, the officers talking to Wallace after he approached them were courteous and respectful.

"The assertion that officers were paid by Live PD is absurd and patently false. The only person paid by the production company was Wallace who demanded $40 to sign the release so that they could use him in the video.

"Mr. Wallace’s own video that he played at the press conference confirmed that Larkin told him that they had nothing to do with any contracts and that he should talk to the camera crew.

"I am approached regularly by north Tulsa citizens who wish to air concerns and improve relationships in the community. In other words, to find solutions.

"Mr. Lewis does not choose to contact me or the Internal Affairs Unit to express concerns.”