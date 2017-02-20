Rogers County Mother Proud Of Son For Response During Possible A - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rogers County Mother Proud Of Son For Response During Possible Abduction Attempt

Posted: Updated:
Rogers County deputies are investigating and say they got a good description of the car but haven't been able to find it. Rogers County deputies are investigating and say they got a good description of the car but haven't been able to find it.
Taydem said, “A car pulled up from that way. We were on the swing, and he said to get in the car, and he drove off that way when I went to get my dad.” Taydem said, “A car pulled up from that way. We were on the swing, and he said to get in the car, and he drove off that way when I went to get my dad.”
Sarah Carter is proud her son, Taydem, did the right thing, but she has new worries about the safety of the rural neighborhood where he's growing up. Sarah Carter is proud her son, Taydem, did the right thing, but she has new worries about the safety of the rural neighborhood where he's growing up.
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Rogers County family believes they had a close call after a stranger stopped in their driveway and tried to get their 7-year-old boy to get in his car.

Rogers County deputies are investigating and say they got a good description of the car but haven't been able to find it.

Sarah Carter is proud her son, Taydem, did the right thing, but she has new worries about the safety of the rural neighborhood where he's growing up.

“He did really good about remembering what he needed to, and I'm proud of him for that,” she said.

Sarah said Sunday evening, at sunset, her boys were playing on the swing when a white car pulled up and the driver told Taydem to get in.

The two boys were outside; their parents were just steps away, inside.

“They just rolled the window down and were very direct and told him to get in the car, and they drove off when they realized he was going to get someone,” Sarah said.

The family lives on a busy country road just outside Claremore on the west side.

The car that pulled up was white with tinted windows, and Taydem said there were three children in the car, a woman and a man driving.

Taydem said, “A car pulled up from that way. We were on the swing, and he said to get in the car, and he drove off that way when I went to get my dad.”

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the car.

2/20/2017 Related Story: Claremore Woman Says Man Tried To Abduct Her Son

Deputy Mark Pease said, “We want to locate this individual and get this problem resolved and get this person off the street if he's out here trying to pick up young children.”

Sarah is thankful her child said no, but worried about other kids around Claremore.

“It's crazy that someone was brave enough to come in our driveway, with our front door wide open and the kids in the yard and do that,” she said.

The deputies said the car is a white sedan with tinted windows and a "skull" sticker on the car. The woman has blond hair and there were three children in the car.

Anyone who can identify that car should call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office at 918-342-9700.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.