Rogers County Mother Proud Of Son For Response During Possible Abduction Attempt

Sarah Carter is proud her son, Taydem, did the right thing, but she has new worries about the safety of the rural neighborhood where he's growing up.

Taydem said, “A car pulled up from that way. We were on the swing, and he said to get in the car, and he drove off that way when I went to get my dad.”

Rogers County deputies are investigating and say they got a good description of the car but haven't been able to find it.

A Rogers County family believes they had a close call after a stranger stopped in their driveway and tried to get their 7-year-old boy to get in his car.

“He did really good about remembering what he needed to, and I'm proud of him for that,” she said.

Sarah said Sunday evening, at sunset, her boys were playing on the swing when a white car pulled up and the driver told Taydem to get in.

The two boys were outside; their parents were just steps away, inside.

“They just rolled the window down and were very direct and told him to get in the car, and they drove off when they realized he was going to get someone,” Sarah said.

The family lives on a busy country road just outside Claremore on the west side.

The car that pulled up was white with tinted windows, and Taydem said there were three children in the car, a woman and a man driving.

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the car.

Deputy Mark Pease said, “We want to locate this individual and get this problem resolved and get this person off the street if he's out here trying to pick up young children.”

Sarah is thankful her child said no, but worried about other kids around Claremore.

“It's crazy that someone was brave enough to come in our driveway, with our front door wide open and the kids in the yard and do that,” she said.

The deputies said the car is a white sedan with tinted windows and a "skull" sticker on the car. The woman has blond hair and there were three children in the car.

Anyone who can identify that car should call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office at 918-342-9700.