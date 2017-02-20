Children Burned In Chouteau House Fire Treated At Shriners Burn Center

Both boys were burned over more than 11 percent of their body. The older of the two, Klumpp said, has burns over 75 percent of his body and will need extensive care.

Over the weekend, a Chouteau home went up in flames. Six people made it out, but all had to go to the hospital.

Two children are being treated in south Texas after a weekend fire destroyed their home in Chouteau.

Shriners say the children are getting the best treatment possible thanks to some quick action.

The most severely hurt were two little boys with burns all over their bodies.

Neighbor Rebecca Hathcoat said, "There was one kid that literally from the shoulders down, his skin was just peeled all the way to his fingertips."

Quick action by Ralph Klumpp of the Akdar Shrine of Tulsa got the two boys on planes to Galveston, Texas - to the Shriners Hospital for Children Burn Center.

"They really do great work at the Galveston burn center. It's one of the best burn centers in the world," Klumpp said.

Both boys were burned over more than 11 percent of their body. The older of the two, Klumpp said, has burns over 75 percent of his body and will need extensive care.

But the Shriners will make sure both boys are taken care of.

Klumpp said, "It's a long-term deal. We'll stay with him until he's fully healed."

Meaning the family won't pay one bill.

"They don't have to worry about that. They just have to worry about that kid getting healed," said Klumpp.

And it's not cheap - the trip to Galveston alone is tens of thousands of dollars.

"Each plane costs about $10,000 and is about a two-hour flight from Tulsa to Galveston. There's a medical team on board, and a couple of pilots and all the equipment," Klumpp said.

He said he's proud of what the Shriners do, and said they are grateful every time they get the chance to make a difference.

The Shriners operate solely off donations. If you'd like to help, you can find more information here.