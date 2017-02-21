Coweta Police Believe Attempted Child Abduction Was Misunderstan - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Coweta Police Believe Attempted Child Abduction Was Misunderstanding

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
The suspect vehicle in a possible attempted child abduction in Coweta. The suspect vehicle in a possible attempted child abduction in Coweta.
COWETA, Oklahoma -

Coweta Police say they now don't believe an incident reported Sunday afternoon was an attempted child abduction.

Tuesday morning, police released a photo of the car in question. They said the attempted abduction happened at 4:45 p.m. on February 20, 2017.

On Tuesday afternoon, they  said a man came forward and identified himself as the subject in the video and said his wife was driving the vehicle.

Coweta police said they will continue to investigate, but do not believe the couple was trying to abduct the child.

Chief Michael Bell said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police said Brandon Calsing reported seeing the vehicle pull up in front of his home in the 13600 block of South 286th Avenue.

Calsing told police a man got out of the passenger side of the car and walked toward his 6-year-old son. At that time, Calsing made a noise trying to get a better look through a window, and the man ran back to the car, yelling "go go go."

"Other agencies have reported possible abduction of the nature with the same style and possible matching color vehicle involved," Chief Mike Bell said in a news release.

