Tulsa Triple-Murder Suspect In Osage County Jail

Melvin Porter. [Osage County]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa triple murder suspect is in jail in Osage County.

Melvin Porter faces three counts of felony murder for the January deaths of Thomas Brown, Jr., his mother Cara and her boyfriend.

The murders happened inside a home in the 200 block of East 29th Street North on January 16, 2017.

Police believe Thomas Brown was the target and his mother and her boyfriend were killed because they happened to be there at the time.

Records show Brown has several arrests for drugs. He was convicted most recently in 2015, sentenced to four years in prison and released last June.

Police also believe Brown knew the suspects because it didn’t look like they forced their way inside.

It’s unknown if Porter and Brown knew each other.

