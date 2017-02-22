Tulsa PD Bomb Squad: Device Found In Car A Hoax

The Tulsa Police bomb squad says what appeared to be an explosive device in a car Tuesday evening in Sperry was a hoax device.

Sperry Police said is started around 4:30 p.m. when an officer pulled over the car and got permission to search inside. They said the officer was looking for narcotics when they found the device.

The bomb squad was called and used their robot to render it safe.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now investigating and will decide if anyone should be charged.