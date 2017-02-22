Tulsa Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In City's 10th Homici - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In City's 10th Homicide

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man has been charged with one count of first-degree murder for the February 15, 2017, shooting death of another man. 

2/15/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Make Arrest In City's 10th Homicide Of 2017

William Wolverton Bridges, 44, was charged Wednesday, with shooting and killing 34-year-old Christopher Coffelt. 

Police said Bridges called 911 around 3:30 a.m. February 15 and told the dispatcher he shot his friend five times when he thought his friend pulled a knife on him. 

Officers said when they arrived in the 6200 block of South Richmond they found the victim on the ground next to the kitchen table with a gun and a knife on the kitchen table.

On February 23, a judge set his bond at $500,000. His next court date has been set for March 13, 2017. 

