One Child Burned In Chouteau House Fire Remains In Intensive Care

Last Saturday, a house fire in Chouteau injured four children and two adults.

Two of the children burned had to be flown to the Shriners Hospital for Children Burn Center in Galveston, Texas.

2/19/2017 Related Story: Four Children Injured In Chouteau House Fire

The police chief said one of the children has been released from the hospital. The other, a 7-year-old boy, is still in intensive care.

The chief said the boy has a long recovery ahead of him.