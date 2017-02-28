Missing Haskell Woman Located

A missing Haskell woman has been located, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office issued a news release February 28 but didn't provide any information about where Dallas Parish was located or her condition.

HCSO initially reached out to media and the public Sunday, February 26, 2017, for help in locating Parish.

They said she was last seen Feburary 21 at her residence in Kinta, Oklahoma.

