Cleveland Police: Former DOC Worker Charged With Rape Commits Suicide

A former Hominy prison employee charged with rape and bribery has committed suicide, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

In a news release, Chief Clinton Stout said Cleveland Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Pogue Street.

When they arrived, first responders found Carmen Darlene Pogue dead inside the detached garage, the release says.

The chief said they investigated the scene and, at this point, it appears she committed suicide.

Pogue, 33, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of bribery after an Oklahoma Department of Corrections investigation determined she had sex with inmates in 2016.

Under Oklahoma law, it’s considered rape for a prison employee to have sex with an inmate, even if the sex was consensual.

Prosecutors also said Pogue got $2,200 from one of the inmates and she gave him clothing and a ring.