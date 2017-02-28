Cleveland Police: Former DOC Worker Charged With Rape Commits Su - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cleveland Police: Former DOC Worker Charged With Rape Commits Suicide

Posted: Updated:
When they arrived, first responders found Carmen Darlene Pogue dead inside the detached garage, the release says. When they arrived, first responders found Carmen Darlene Pogue dead inside the detached garage, the release says.
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma -

A former Hominy prison employee charged with rape and bribery has committed suicide, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

In a news release, Chief Clinton Stout said Cleveland Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of West Pogue Street.

When they arrived, first responders found Carmen Darlene Pogue dead inside the detached garage, the release says.

2/17/2017 Related Story: Former Employee Charged With Rape, Bribery At Hominy Prison

The chief said they investigated the scene and, at this point, it appears she committed suicide.

Pogue, 33, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape and one count of bribery after an Oklahoma Department of Corrections investigation determined she had sex with inmates in 2016.

Under Oklahoma law, it’s considered rape for a prison employee to have sex with an inmate, even if the sex was consensual.

Prosecutors also said Pogue got $2,200 from one of the inmates and she gave him clothing and a ring.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.