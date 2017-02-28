OU: Mayfield Issues Apology After Public Intoxication Arrest

Baker Mayfield passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns in one half of action to help No. 7 Oklahoma roll past UTEP 56-7 on Saturday.More >>
Baker Mayfield passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns in one half of action to help No. 7 Oklahoma roll past UTEP 56-7 on Saturday.More >>
The Sooners kick off the 2017 season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is your complete guide to the game day experience in Norman.More >>
The Sooners kick off the 2017 season against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Here is your complete guide to the game day experience in Norman.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Booker T., Wagoner Pull Off Wins In Week One FootballMore >>
Booker T., Wagoner Pull Off Wins In Week One FootballMore >>
After a small sample of games in last week's week zero to kick off the season, everyone across the state is in action tonight in week one.More >>
After a small sample of games in last week's week zero to kick off the season, everyone across the state is in action tonight in week one.More >>
Few things have been more dependable than Oologah football over the last few years. Three consecutive state title game appearances put them squarely in the state's 4A elite.More >>
Few things have been more dependable than Oologah football over the last few years. Three consecutive state title game appearances put them squarely in the state's 4A elite.More >>
The News On 6 Bob Hurley Athlete of the Week is Owasso's Will Kuehne.More >>
The News On 6 Bob Hurley Athlete of the Week is Owasso's Will Kuehne.More >>