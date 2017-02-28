OU: Mayfield Issues Apology After Public Intoxication Arrest - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OU: Mayfield Issues Apology After Public Intoxication Arrest

By: Porsha Richardson, NewsOn6.com
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield issued an apology for the actions that led to his arrest Saturday morning in Arkansas. 

The Fayetteville Police Department’s arrest report stated that Mayfield was picked up for public intoxication just before 3 a.m. on Saturday and cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor fleeing the scene, and misdemeanor resisting arrest. 

Part of Mayfield's apology read, "Oklahoma should be represented. I made the biggest mistake of my life by putting myself in this situation. I know that I represent the University of Oklahoma on a very large scale; therefore, I know better than to bring bad attention and scrutiny to the school and people that I love.The shame, guilt and embarrassment that I have felt over the past few days, and continue to feel, is something that I would never wish upon anybody."

You can read Mayfield's full statement below.

