Police Arrest Three Tulsa Robbery Suspects, Recover Stolen Car

Police arrested three men Friday morning suspected of robbing two people outside a strip club.

The three are identified as 24-year-old Jermaine Sykes from Tulsa, 24-year-old Matthew Blystone from Claremore and 25-year-old Tyler Jones from Edmond..

Tulsa Police believe the three robbed two people outside Night Trips in the 3900 block of South Sheridan at about 11 p.m.

The two victims told officers three armed men walked up and demanded money and cell phones. They said the robbers left in a silver 2016 Toyota Camry.

Just before 1:45 a.m. Catoosa Police advised Tulsa they had located the Camry near the Hard Rock Casino, but the three men had run off.

Tulsa Police responded and used K-9 officers to locate two of the robbers, one inside the Hard Rock Casino and the other one outside.

Officers learned the third suspect had gotten a ride with a band leaving the Catoosa IHOP headed to Sapulpa. While en route, one of the band members called 911, police said. Sapulpa Police stopped the band's vehicle and arrested the third suspect.

Tulsa Police believe the three are responsible for a string of robberies in Tulsa, Catoosa and elsewhere.

Police said officers found a shotgun, a pistol as well as numerous cell phones inside the Camry, which had been reported stolen.

Officers said money, credit cards, ID cards and a purse outside the car was a perfect trail for K-9 officers to follow.

Catoosa Police learned the third suspect had left behind multiple IDs and credit cards while he was inside the IHOP. Those items were also recovered.

Tulsa Police said they notified Toyota's owner that the car had been recovered.

Jermaine Sykes, Matthew Blystone and Tyler Jones were all booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaint including robbery and possession of a firearm.

Jail records show all three have a court appearance set for March 10th.