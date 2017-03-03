Police Arrest Three Tulsa Robbery Suspects, Recover Stolen Car - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Arrest Three Tulsa Robbery Suspects, Recover Stolen Car

Posted: Updated:
Jermaine Sykes, Matthew Blystone and Tyler Jones [Tulsa County jail] Jermaine Sykes, Matthew Blystone and Tyler Jones [Tulsa County jail]
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested three men Friday morning suspected of robbing two people outside a strip club.

The three are identified as 24-year-old Jermaine Sykes from Tulsa, 24-year-old Matthew Blystone from Claremore and 25-year-old Tyler Jones from Edmond..

Tulsa Police believe the three robbed two people outside Night Trips in the 3900 block of South Sheridan at about 11 p.m.  

The two victims told officers three armed men walked up and demanded money and cell phones.  They said the robbers left in a silver 2016 Toyota Camry.

3/3/2017 Related Story: Two People Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Tulsa Strip Club

Just before 1:45 a.m. Catoosa Police advised Tulsa they had located the Camry near the Hard Rock Casino, but the three men had run off.

Tulsa Police responded and used K-9 officers to locate two of the robbers, one inside the Hard Rock Casino and the other one outside.

Officers learned the third suspect had gotten a ride with a band leaving the Catoosa IHOP headed to Sapulpa.  While en route, one of the band members called 911, police said. Sapulpa Police stopped the band's vehicle and arrested the third suspect.

Tulsa Police believe the three are responsible for a string of robberies in Tulsa, Catoosa and elsewhere.

Police said officers found a shotgun, a pistol as well as numerous cell phones inside the Camry, which had been reported stolen.

Officers said money, credit cards, ID cards and a purse outside the car was a perfect trail for K-9 officers to follow.

Catoosa Police learned the third suspect had left behind multiple IDs and credit cards while he was inside the IHOP.  Those items were also recovered.

Tulsa Police said they notified Toyota's owner that the car had been recovered.

Jermaine Sykes, Matthew Blystone and Tyler Jones were all booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaint including robbery and possession of a firearm. 

Jail records show all three have a court appearance set for March 10th.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.