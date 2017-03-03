Life In Prison For Man Convicted Of Killing 14-Year-Old Tulsa Gi - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Life In Prison For Man Convicted Of Killing 14-Year-Old Tulsa Girl

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A judge sentenced a man to life without parole Friday for his role in the murder of a 14-year-old Tulsa girl.

The judge gave Travis Lozada life sentences for murder and attempted robbery in the death of April Montano in May 2014. The judge also sentenced him to 10 years for conspiracy.

1/27/2017 Related Story: Man Convicted Of Killing Tulsa Teen In Highway Robbery Attempt

He's one of three men charged in the killing of Montano. 

She was riding in her father's pickup when she was shot. The Montano family was headed home after riding four-wheelers to celebrate Montano's eighth-grade graduation.

Prosecutors say Lozada, David Ruble and Demonte Rushing saw the truck hauling the four-wheelers and decided to rob the family so they could sell the ATVs.

A jury convicted Ruble of Montano's murder in September. Rushing accepted a plea deal on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

3/2/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Man Accepts Plea Deal In Death Of April Montano

A judge sentenced Rushing to 10 years for being accessory after the fact. Prosecutors reduced the murder and robbery charges to get his guilty plea.

He will get credit for time served.

