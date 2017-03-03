Life In Prison For Man Convicted Of Killing 14-Year-Old Tulsa Girl

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot early Tuesday morning at the Savanna Landing apartments, and a woman's body was found a few hours later.More >>
A man was shot and killed in the parking lot early Tuesday morning at the Savanna Landing apartments, and a woman's body was found a few hours later.More >>
President Donald Trump is ending a program that shielded hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation and many Tulsa dreamers are worried about the future.More >>
President Donald Trump is ending a program that shielded hundreds of thousands of immigrants from deportation and many Tulsa dreamers are worried about the future.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!