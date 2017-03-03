Former Tulsa Dentist's Request For New License Denied

The Oklahoma Dental Board denied a request to restore the license for a former Tulsa dentist who surrendered it more than five years ago.

Dr. William Letcher gave up his license in 2011 after numerous complaints of negligence, malpractice and more.

Complaints included resin that broke, teeth that didn't fit, terrible pain and unauthorized procedures. Patients also accused Letcher of using his practice to divert controlled drugs meant for his patients for his own personal use.

Friday, Letcher told the dental board he's now sober and a changed man, but state investigators reminded the board Letcher got in trouble in 1997 was put on probation, got in trouble with the board again in 2000, then, had to surrender his license in 2011.

They said this would be his fourth chance, and that is too many.

2/28/2017 Related Story: Former Tulsa Dentist William Letcher Wants License Back

Investigators said Letcher should never get his license back because he's a danger to the public.

Oklahoma Dental Board Executive Director Susan Rogers said, "After he gets in trouble with an order, he turned around and did it again."

A former patient told the board she sued Letcher and won around $169,000 but hasn't been paid.

Letcher admitted he didn't carry malpractice insurance for years.

Another former patient talked about the great pain she suffered, and another said it cost her $20,000 to have Letcher's work repaired.

"I would do just about anything to get my license back," Letcher said.

He said he'd been sober since 2010 and had 200 patients happy with his work.

He offered to be monitored by another dentist, do free work at a nursing home or charity and have 10 percent of his salary put into a fund of $100,000 to pay former patients.

Two former patients said they'd never had any trouble with the implants Letcher gave them.

His wife said he's a changed man, but, ultimately, the board decided not let Letcher practice again.

Letcher and his attorney had no comment as they left the hearing.