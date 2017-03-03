Developer Hopes To Start Building At Helmerich Park In October - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Developer Hopes To Start Building At Helmerich Park In October

Posted: Updated:
The developer said he hopes to start building in October, then, open the two big anchors - REI and a restaurant, and ten other retailers, after a year of construction. The developer said he hopes to start building in October, then, open the two big anchors - REI and a restaurant, and ten other retailers, after a year of construction.
The contract comes with council approval - after a marathon 10 hours of public hearings held as almost the last step in the process. The contract comes with council approval - after a marathon 10 hours of public hearings held as almost the last step in the process.
Developer Don Bouvier said, “We're happy to have achieved this milestone, but there are many more to go.” Developer Don Bouvier said, “We're happy to have achieved this milestone, but there are many more to go.”
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Friday, the City of Tulsa approved the final contract for the REI development. It allows the plan for Helmerich Park to move ahead, though it could still be stopped in the courts.

The developer said he hopes to start building in October, then, open the two big anchors - REI and a restaurant, and ten other retailers, after a year of construction.

There's one more summer of volleyball at the 71st Street corner of Helmerich Park. The final approval of the contract means the development can go on, pending whatever happens in court.

3/3/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Public Facilities Authority Approves Selling Portion Of Helmerich Park

Developer Don Bouvier said, “We're happy to have achieved this milestone, but there are many more to go.”

Bouvier expects a dozen tenants in all, and they're moving on to marketing the space.

“It will be attractive to sit down restaurants and fast casual. We're marketing it to outdoor lifestyle tenants, anything that would benefit from the river and that whole environment, anyone we think it would be appealing and attractive to,” he said.

The contract comes with council approval - after a marathon 10 hours of public hearings held as almost the last step in the process.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said, “It was a tough vote, it was tough for my team in the mayor's office to take what I thought was a lousy proposal and revise it into something I thought was good for our community. Never would have asked the council to vote if I didn't think we had come up with something good for Tulsa.”

The main plaintiff in the lawsuit hasn't given up, and it's going to trial this summer. The spokesman for the group said they're counting on the courts to intervene.

Besides the REI, Bouvier said the restaurant concept will be next to be made public.

"We're looking forward to announcing something really special in that space, hopefully in the near future,” he said.

The property won't change hands until the fall - that's when the construction starts in the corner of the park.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.