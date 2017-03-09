Tulsa Man Says Strangers Saved His Life After He Fought Off Carjacker

A Tulsa man is lucky to be alive tonight after someone shot him while trying to steal his car.

The man, who wants to go by the name David for safety reasons, said he just wants to find whoever did this.

David said it's not just the pain.

David is also wondering if he'll ever get feeling back into some of his fingers.

"I can feel that a little bit, it tingles. But that - right there, and all this, is just numb," he said.

David was stopped at a red light in East Tulsa early Thursday morning at 21st and 129th when someone came up to his car, asking for a ride.

When David said no, the man reached for his gun.

3/9/2017 Related Story: Driver Shot During Carjacking Attempt Near Tulsa Truck Stop

And instantly, David's reflexes kicked in.

"I put my arms up like this, and I heard 'pow, pow' and I felt something in my arm, and I was going - I just gunned it."

It saved his life because the suspect, David says, was aiming for his head.

The bullet instead went through his arm and into his side, blood everywhere.

David drove himself to the Flying J where customers and employees immediately started helping him.

Someone used a belt as a tourniquet to stop David's bleeding.

And the store called 911.

"That's what saved my life," he said.

Once he got home from the hospital, David, who's an artist, made a sketch of the shooter.

He has a message for the man in his drawing.

"Just know there's a higher power than me and anybody else, so you might get away with everything you want to in this lifetime. But when your time comes, you got two choices - heaven or hell. Where you going?" he said.

David said the suspect is in his 20s or 30s and has gold hoop earrings.

If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.