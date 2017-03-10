OU Quarterback Baker Mayfield's Arrest Video May Be Released Friday

Police say they could be releasing video from the arrest of University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield in Fayetteville sometime Friday.

After a meeting with Mayfield's attorney, prosecutors are expected to approve the release of two separate police dashcam videos.

Baker Mayfield was arrested on February 25th, 2017.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department’s arrest report, Mayfield was picked up for public intoxication and cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor fleeing the scene, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

