News: Crime

Teenage Victims In Deadly Tulsa Shooting Identified

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is in jail as police investigate a deadly triple shooting in Tulsa. Police say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 near Pine and Gilcrease Museum Road.

Antonio Simmons is in the Osage County Jail. Police said he called them and told them he was the shooter.

Tulsa Police suspect him of two counts of first-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. They identified the victims as Christopher Foster and Cynthia Peraza.

Police say Simmons is married to the mother of a 17-year-old girl who was breaking up with the 18-year-old Foster. Sergeant Dave Walker, TPD, said there were allegations of abuse in their relationship.

Walker said Simmons' step-daughter had been relocated to another family member's home, and there were allegations that the ex-boyfriend had vandalized the residence and vehicles.

The ex-boyfriend, along two other teenage women, showed up to Simmons' house Sunday night.

Foster was eventually asked to leave, and as Simmons followed him to the car - something happened - and Simmons opened fire.

Foster and 18-year-old Peraza were killed. 

A 19-year-old woman was also shot but is still alive. Police said she drove away and found a friend living close by to drive them to the hospital. Police have not identified her.

No weapon was found in the victim's car, according to police.

Prison records show Simmons served time for several crimes since the early 90s, including robbery, burglary and drugs.

The 45-year-old man last got out of prison in 2009.

