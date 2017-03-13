OK Man Being Tried For Sexual Assault Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

An Oklahoma man, and former Tulsa County deputy, recently bound over for trial in Wagoner County on child sexual assault charges is facing new charges.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, two new charges of aggravated possession of child pornography were filed against Josh Wood after an investigation.

7/27/2016 Related Story: Affidavit Details Rape Accusations Against Former Tulsa County Deputy

Deputy Nick Mahoney with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said during an investigation of the child sexual assault abuse case, investigators determined Wood was in possession of a large amount of child porn.

A release says it is unrelated to the abuse case.

Mahoney said investigators turned the information over to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office who issued a warrant for Wood’s arrest.

Wood is currently out of jail on bond stemming from the Wagoner County charges.

The release says Wood will be surrendered at the Tulsa County jail by his attorney.