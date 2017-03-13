OK Man Being Tried For Sexual Assault Charged With Possession Of - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

OK Man Being Tried For Sexual Assault Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma man, and former Tulsa County deputy, recently bound over for trial in Wagoner County on child sexual assault charges is facing new charges.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, two new charges of aggravated possession of child pornography were filed against Josh Wood after an investigation.

Deputy Nick Mahoney with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said during an investigation of the child sexual assault abuse case, investigators determined Wood was in possession of a large amount of child porn.

A release says it is unrelated to the abuse case.

Mahoney said investigators turned the information over to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office who issued a warrant for Wood’s arrest.

Wood is currently out of jail on bond stemming from the Wagoner County charges.

The release says Wood will be surrendered at the Tulsa County jail by his attorney.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
