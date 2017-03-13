Tulsa Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Tells Police It Was In Self - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Tells Police It Was In Self-Defense

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man in jail for murder says he shot at three teenagers in self-defense.

Police say Antonio Simmons killed two of the teens and wounded a third.

Police say Simmons told them he was in fear for his life when he shot at his step-daughter's ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Chris Foster.

They say Simmons said he was afraid because Foster had been violent to his step-daughter in this past.

Antoinette Foster, Chris’ mother, said her son had a rough upbringing, but that he seemed to turn his life around when he met a girl, but their relationship went bad.

"He and the girl started having problems. I was like, ‘Leave her alone, leave her alone,’ but he was like, ‘Mama, I love her,’" Foster said.

She admitted her son a temper - he bashed in the girl's windshield - but she doesn't believe he was violent.

However, the girl's family said they were so afraid that they sent her to live in another town and installed security cameras outside their house.

Police said Foster went to the home Sunday night to get some stuff. They said he was initially let inside then asked to leave, which he did.

They said the girl's step-father followed Foster to the car, where he was a passenger, then opened fire on Foster, the driver and another passenger - both teenage girls.

Sergeant Dave Walker said, "The thing we have to understand is, does it rise to the level of killing someone?"

Cynthia Peraza was killed.

Her teacher said she was a sweet girl who just got accepted to college and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Foster's mother doesn't believe her son deserved to die.

"The sad thing about it is my son won't get to enjoy turning his life around. That's what hurts," she said.

For now, Simmons is in the Osage County jail, without bond, for two counts of murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of having a gun as a former felon.

