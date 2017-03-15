USS Tulsa Launched In Alabama Shipyard - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

USS Tulsa Launched In Alabama Shipyard

Posted: Updated:
The USS Tulsa being floated to its dock. The USS Tulsa being floated to its dock.
Another photo of the USS Tulsa being floated to its dock. Another photo of the USS Tulsa being floated to its dock.
MOBILE, Alabama -

The construction of the USS Tulsa in an Alabama shipyard reached a milestone Wednesday.

The shipbuilder, Austal USA, launched the ship Wednesday morning.

The Tulsa is now moored to a dock, where its bridge tower, deck arsenal and other systems will be loaded and tested. Once that's complete, in about a year, the Tulsa will spend another year in sea trials, where all of the $450 million-ship's systems will be tested.

The new USS Tulsa is a littoral combat ships, or LCS. The LCS is designed to be fast and agile and able to execute missions close to shore.

The USS Tulsa will become the second ship that has been named for Oklahoma's second largest city.

2/11/2017 Related Story: USS Tulsa Christened In Mobile, Alabama

USS Tulsa is an Independence-variant of the LCS. It's 419 feet long with a beam length of 103.7 feet and will be capable of operating at speeds in excess of 40 knots, according to the Pentagon.

6/6/2013 Related Story: Navy: New Combat Ship To Be Named USS Tulsa

The first Navy ship named after Tulsa was decommissioned in 1946. It was a gunship that began service in 1924, eventually serving during World War II off China, the Philippines and Australia. It became known as the Galloping Ghost of the South China Coast. 

Another USS Tulsa, a cruiser, was scheduled to be built during World War II but the war ended and it was canceled before its keel was laid.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.