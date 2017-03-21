TPD Releases Names Of Suspect, Victim Involved In Fatal Shooting

Tulsa Police arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in front of a convenience store Monday.

Tuesday afternoon police identified 19-year-old Jeremy Armstrong as the victim. Tuesday evening, police arrested 18-year-old Dominique Brown for first-degree murder.

The shooting happened at the Apache Food Mart in the 2400 block of North Yale at around 3 p.m.

Investigators say Armstrong was hit at least once in the chest and ran to his home in the 2400 block of North Vandalia Avenue. There, someone called 911 and he was taken by EMSA to the hospital.

Jeremy Armstrong was pronounced dead at the hospital.