TPD Releases Names Of Suspect, Victim Involved In Fatal Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TPD Releases Names Of Suspect, Victim Involved In Fatal Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Police arrested 18-year-old Dominique Brown for first-degree murder. Tulsa Police arrested 18-year-old Dominique Brown for first-degree murder.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a teenager in front of a convenience store Monday.

Tuesday afternoon police identified 19-year-old Jeremy Armstrong as the victim. Tuesday evening, police arrested 18-year-old Dominique Brown for first-degree murder.

The shooting happened at the Apache Food Mart in the 2400 block of North Yale at around 3 p.m.

3/20/2017 Related Story: Police Investigate Fatal Shooting At Tulsa Convenience Store

Investigators say Armstrong was hit at least once in the chest and ran to his home in the 2400 block of North Vandalia Avenue. There, someone called 911 and he was taken by EMSA to the hospital.

Jeremy Armstrong was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.