Man Wanted For Dallas Murder Confesses To Tulsa Robberies

Tulsa police arrested a man who admitted robbing two Tulsa restaurants Wednesday morning who's also wanted for a murder in Dallas.

Police said Latwon Goff could've never committed these crimes, if a Tulsa County judge hadn't set him free in December.

This is not the first time Latwon Goff has been behind bars.

Police arrested him three years ago for five robberies and a list of other crimes. He pleaded guilty, got a 15-year sentence, but, then a judge wiped it all away and set Goff free in December.

Police said Goff went to Dallas, where just two months later he murdered a man and shot a woman during a robbery.

Dallas police warned Tulsa police that Goff could be headed back this way.

Officers said Goff admitted robbing a Tulsa donut store in front of a woman and her small children and a Subway Wednesday and also confessed to robbing a Walgreens three days before the judge let him go.

"Frustration is almost not the word for it," said TPD Robbery Sgt. Brandon Watkins.

Watkins said Goff did several robberies in 2014 and they were glad when he pleaded and got a 15-year sentence, then they were dismayed to hear Judge

Sharon Holmes dismissed all those cases and expunged Goff's record.

"I understand taking a chance on somebody, giving somebody a second chance, but, once you shove a gun in someone's face, your chances are worn out, as far as we're concerned," Watkins said.

This isn't the first time it's happened.

Tulsa police arrested Maurice Younger in 2014 for six robberies, some burglaries and stolen cars.

He pleaded guilty and initially got 15 years, but, Judge Holmes knocked it down to a five-year deferred. That was in May of 2016.

Just two months later, Tulsa police arrested Younger for several home invasion robberies and raping a woman.

After that, Judge Holmes did order Younger held without bond.

News On 6 called her courtroom to ask her about these cases, but haven't yet heard back.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler released a statement saying: