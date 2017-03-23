Dashcam Video Shows Tulsa Police Confrontation With Madison Dick - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Dashcam Video Shows Tulsa Police Confrontation With Madison Dickson

Still frame from Tulsa Police showing how the department highlighted Dickson holding a gun. Still frame from Tulsa Police showing how the department highlighted Dickson holding a gun.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Dashcam video shows the deadly confrontation between Tulsa Police and Most Wanted suspect Madison Dickson.

The Tulsa Police Department released several dashcam videos recorded during the incident on Saturday, March 18th, involving Dickson.  

Dickson jumped out of a truck in the 9000 block of South Harvard and took off running. An officer ran down Dickson after she pointed a gun at officers. 

The videos released Thursday afternoon show several officers chasing the pickup Dickson was riding in, when it turns a corner and is stopped by a minivan that had nothing to do with the pursuit.

In the video Dickson gets out of the truck and starts running down a sidewalk, pointing a handgun at officers as she goes. Some of the officers exit their patrol cars and fire at her, while one officer drives up close to her.

In one video, Police used a red circle to highlight the gun in her hand.

Another video shows one officer drive up behind her, then veer away as she points the gun at him. That is the officer who then runs her down on the grass next to the sidewalk. 

The officers directly involved in the incident are on routine leave with pay while the investigation is completed.

For days after the incident the Tulsa Police Department said Dickson fired at police, who returned fire. Sergeant Dave Walker now says, after hours of study of the video, that he no longer believes she fired any rounds. Walker says investigators at first thought the gunshots audible on the video were from Dickson, but now believes they were fired by officers as she pointed her gun at them.

Police said Officer Jonathan Grafton is the officer who ran down Dickson. Officer Kayla Johnson and Detective Ronnie Leatherman are the officers who fired their weapons at her.

Dickson was wanted for multiple shootings in recent weeks and had a long criminal history.

Police said she shot a Good Samaritan who had stopped to help after she was involved in a wreck on Thursday, March 16, 2017, just two days before the confrontation that killed her. She was wanted for two other incidents in the previous week, including pointing a gun at a movie theater employee who caught her stealing a license plate.

Two years ago she stole an Osage County deputy's patrol car while still wearing handcuffs.

