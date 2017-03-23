Cartwheeling Substitute Teacher Arrested For Grand Larceny In BA

A 34-year-old Pawhuska woman who exposed herself in January while doing a cartwheel in front of students is now facing a grand larceny charge in Tulsa County after stealing a woman's purse.

Lacey Dawn Sponsler was arrested after the January incident where police said she was wearing a dress without underwear and did a cartwheel in front of a junior high class.

Sponsler was arrested March 16 after she stole a woman's Coach purse at a bowling alley, police said. She was charged Thursday.

The purse had items inside worth $1,000, making the theft grand larceny, according to police.

Broken Arrow police said a man in the bowling alley saw Sponsler take the purse and confronted her and asked her if the purse was hers and she said it wasn't.

The man then took the purse and gave it back to the victim. Witnesses saw Sponsler come out of the bathroom wearing different clothes than what she was wearing prior to the incident but the man was able to identify her and she was arrested.

Her bond is set at $1,000.