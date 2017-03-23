Two Shot At Memorial For Tulsa Murder Victim - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Shot At Memorial For Tulsa Murder Victim

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot at a memorial for a murder victim.

Tulsa Police responded to the 1400 block of East Seminole Thursday night after reports of shots fired and a shooting.

When they arrived, officers said they found a woman had been shot and a man was struck by shrapnel.

Neither of their injuries are life threatening, according to police.

Police said there were about 30 to 40 people at the memorial of 31-year-old Durrell Collins when two to three vehicle entered the area and fired.

3/21/2017 Related Story: Police Identify Driver Shot, Killed On Tulsa Street

“A sad situation. We have a group of people trying to mourn the loss of someone they care about and people want to come by and shoot into that crowd,” police said.

Police said they aren't sure if this shooting was connected to Collins' murder but said the vehicle description was different than that given Monday.

Officers are doing what they can to investigate but said they aren’t receiving much help from witnesses.

Police said, as of now, they have no suspect information.

Monday, police responded to a restaurant in the 1700 block of North Peoria after Collins said he was shot, but by the time police arrived he was gone.

Police later found Collins near the 1800 block of East Seminole Street along with the car he was in at the time of the shooting.

Collins was taken to the hospital where he later died.

