OSU Introduces Mike Boynton As New Head Basketball Coach

It is official, OSU has a new head basketball coach, and it’s somebody a lot of Cowboy fans already know.

The roller coaster that Cowboy basketball has been riding for the last couple of months may finally be smoothing out a bit. Less than a week after Brad Underwood's sudden departure to Illinois, OSU promoted Mike Boynton to replace him.

Monday was the formal introduction.

Boynton, 35, his wife and two children were joined by OSU Athletic Director Mike Holder, president Burns Hargis, regents, Cowboy players and a handful of others.

It’s pretty evident the new head coach is a ‘what you see is what you get’ type of person, and it didn't take long for his emotions to get the best of him as he addressed everyone in the room.

"We challenge each other to be better...It was natural, and as I think about it now, I think was just a rush of all the thoughts - of all the teammates that I played with, my parents and the sacrifices they made, the coaches that helped me. I just think about all those people because that's what I'm about. I'm about people, and so many people helped me get to this point. And just quickly it got to me, and again, it just took over," he said.

Boynton said another Underwood assistant, Lamont Evans, will stay on as associate head coach.

Boynton has agreed to a five-year contract that will pay him $1 million in the first year, according to Holder.