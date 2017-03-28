Police Identify Suspect In Tulsa Skate Shop Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Identify Suspect In Tulsa Skate Shop Shooting

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police have released the name of the suspect being sought for a shooting Monday evening at the Quickie Mart Skate Shop on South Peoria which left a man in critical condition.

He is identified as 18-year-old Amadeus Becerra.

Police have found and impounded the Jeep believed used by Becerra, but have not found him.

Police have looked at at the Quickie Mart Skate Shop's surveillance video, which showed the shooter leaving his Jeep, walking up to the victim's vehicle and firing several shots.  

Police say this appears to be a drug deal and they say there's been way too many violent drug deals in recent months.

"I don't understand after all that we've had and all that we've seen, all these people that are getting shot...that people continue to do it,"said Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Mackenzie.

Two other people in the vehicle with the victim have been questioned and released by investigators.

