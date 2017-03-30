One Year Ago, Tornadoes Hit Tulsa, Owasso And Rogers County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

One Year Ago, Tornadoes Hit Tulsa, Owasso And Rogers County

TULSA, Oklahoma -

One year ago on March 30th, 2016, a tornado carved a path across north Tulsa damaging over 390 homes, businesses and churches before the storm moved east causing more destruction in Owasso, Catoosa and Claremore.

The tornado first touched down near Tulsa's Mohawk Park and stayed on the ground several minutes. 

Another tornado from the same storm dropped minutes later near a residential area in Owasso damaging homes in the Stone Canyon neighborhood.

The storm then moved into Rogers County leaving behind damage in the Catoosa and Claremore.

The Tulsa storm knocked out power to thousands and EMSA reported it took seven patients to local hospitals.

