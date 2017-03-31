Tulsa's Christian Education Alliance Reacts To Former Principal' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa's Christian Education Alliance Reacts To Former Principal's Arrest

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The leaders of Christian Education Alliance in Tulsa are reacting to former principal Jeffrey Goss' arrest on child pornography complaints.

Meanwhile, Goss is expected to be released from the Tulsa County jail Friday.   

A federal judge says Jeffrey Goss can bond out of jail, but must wear an ankle monitor so authorities can keep tabs on him.

Christian Education Alliance statement:

The leaders of Christian Education Alliance (CEA), a ministry of Tulsa Hills Church of the Nazarene since 1994, were shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the arrest of Principal Jeffrey Goss relating to child pornography charges. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Goss family as they continue to deal with the difficult implications they are facing. The safety and well-being of the students of CEA and Tulsa Hills Church are of paramount importance to our board members and teachers. In recent years, both CEA and the church have consistently implemented a program entitled, “MinistrySafe Child Sexual Abuse Awareness Training.” Nothing in Mr. Goss’s training or background check raised any red flags with regard to his suitability to serve as principal.  There was no indication that he was involved in any illegal or immoral behavior whatsoever.   Mr. Goss is no longer employed with CEA. The leadership of CEA and Tulsa Hills Church are cooperating with all agencies in this matter. 

Federal prosecutors filed a child pornography complaint against Jeffrey Goss on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the investigation began in Phoenix, Arizona in October 2015. A Homeland Security Investigations agent said he used a chat room known to involve child pornography to track down Goss to his home in Tulsa.

Prosecutors say Jeffrey Goss will be confined to his home with no internet access and no contact with minors. 

