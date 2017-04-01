Family Of Boy Killed In Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Shares Message - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Family Of Boy Killed In Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Shares Message On Life

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Michael Evans was 13 years old when he became a big brother to Noah Campbell.

He said looking at pictures is a bit therapeutic, but he's hurting.

"It's like in my mind, I know it happened,” said Evans. “But in my heart, I'm not accepting it."

One week ago, Campbell, who was wheelchair bound, died of an accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Campbell’s dad fell asleep with the car running in the garage.

Emergency crews found Campbell’s body and found his dad unconscious.

His dad is still recovering.

"It hurts a lot knowing the next time I'll get to see my little brother is next Friday but he won’t say anything to me,” said Evans.

Campbell, a studious and overall healthy little boy, spent most of his time in a wheelchair but he had the energy of the typical eight-year-old.

"I remember when a wrestling match would go off, me and him would just wrestle,” Evans recalled. “I would just lay there like a little dummy while he practiced on me."

Evans said reality still hasn't fully hit him. 

He catches himself most often when he talks to their mother.

He said if this moment teaches anyone watching anything it’s to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work.

And for the sake of this young life lost, no matter your age, go after your dreams.

"Yes, I can see him in dreams,” said Evans. “But when I open my eyes, he's no longer here and it's rough."

Campbell's dad is expected to recover.

The family is holding a private funeral Friday.

To help, visit the following gofundme link: Noah Cruz Campbell

