Man Arrested Outside Tulsa Club Rio

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police arrested a man they say threatened to shoot people at a club near 21st and Sheridan overnight. Police say 25-year-old Erik Serrano Vergara had his hand behind his back and yelled in Spanish that he was going to shoot some people.

This was after he'd been thrown out of Club Rio earlier for getting too drunk, according to police.

Security kicked Serrano Vergara out again, and someone called police.

Officers arrived and saw him across the street at Kum and Go before he came back a third time. Around 1:45 a.m. Monday, April 3, they arrested Serrano on a complaint of actual physical control - police describe that as getting a DUI without driving.

They say he didn't have any guns on him, but he did have an Airsoft magazine in the car.

Police said it's just the latest crime problem for the club. In the past several months, police have responded to several shootings and made a huge drug bust at the shopping center.

The Hoover Neighborhood Association said their top issue is to make the shopping center safe.

