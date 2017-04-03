Armed Man Robs Tulsa Whataburger

Tulsa Police are looking for an armed man who robbed the Whataburger near 41st and Hudson. Police said the man went into the fast food restaurant around 4 a.m. and forced workers inside the freezer.

Police describe the man as a black male, 6'5" and 180 pounds wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. He was carrying a black handgun.

Officers said the man got cash from the registers before running away to the southwest.

No employees were hurt, according to TPD.