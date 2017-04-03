Tulsa's Most Wanted Is Woman Accused Of Human Trafficking, Moles - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa's Most Wanted Is Woman Accused Of Human Trafficking, Molestation

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Tulsa Police's Most Wanted Suspect is a 22-year-old woman accused of human trafficking, lewd molestation, child pornography, forcible sodomy and drug-related complaints. Police are looking for Sarah Jayne Garland on those and other charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause dated March 15, 2017, Garland was arrested after Tulsa Police found videos of her, a woman named Misty Hayes and a 15-year-old girl having sex. The videos were on Hayes' cell phone, records show.

Police interviewed the juvenile female who told them Garland was grooming her for prostitution, driving her around for that purpose and holding money for her, court documents show. The girl also told police Garland told her to have sex with a man in a hotel room, the affidavit states. 

2/16/2017 Related story: Woman Arrested In Tulsa Undercover Child Pornography, Prostitution Sting

Garland received a deferred sentence in 2015 for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after a Broken Arrow arrest in 2015. The deferred sentence was for two years, but Garland did not meet the terms of the sentencing, and a warrant was later sworn out for her arrest.

She was also charged in March 2017, with removing a court-ordered electronic monitoring device. 

When arrested, she will be held without bond.

