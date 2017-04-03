Warrant Issued For Suspect In Okmulgee Murders

Okmulgee Police say they obtained a warrant for the suspect in two murders of two people and the shooting of a third.

According to police, Isaiah Javonn Wilson is wanted for two first-degree murder counts and one count of shooting with intent to kill.

Saturday, April 1, police responded to a shooting in a neighborhood near Martin Luther King and Ohio.

They said 29-year-old Corey Todd was pronounced dead at the scene and 52-year-old Anthony Cooks was pronounced dead at the Okmulgee hospital. 26-year-old Donte Todd was also shot.

Police are continuing to investigate and said based on evidence there is an unidentified shooter involved as well.

They ask anyone with information on the unidentified shooter or the location of Wilson, who is also known as “Gee Wilson” are asked to call 918-756-3511.