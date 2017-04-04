Blake Shelton To Convert Former Tishomingo Boutique Into 'Ole Red'

Blake Shelton To Convert Former Tishomingo Boutique Into 'Ole Re - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma -

Blake Shelton made a major announcement Monday about what's coming to his property in downtown Tishomingo.

It's a building he bought after his very public split with Miranda Lambert. 

On Monday, Shelton told KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas, in place of the Pink Pistol boutique, he outline plans for a new retail shop selling "Ole Red" merchandise.

When Blake and Miranda divorced she closed down the Pink Pistol and that put a huge dent in the town's economy.

That move had a lot of people worried about what was going to happen to downtown. And when they saw Blake Shelton they weren't afraid to tell him.

"For a minute there, walking around town, getting gas, people would come up to me like 'when you going to do something, you gotta hurry,'" said Shelton. 

Shelton says he didn't hurry, on purpose.  It took him over a year to find the right idea.

"It's next level and it's worth the wait. I certainly don't have the vision for something like this. I literally just wanted to make enough money for new fishing poles and good deer stands," said Blake Shelton.

Colin Reed, CEO Ryman Hospitality who is in charge of several entertainment related properties, including the Grand Ole Opry said he saw an opportunity in Tishomingo.

"We have the opportunity to do something really special here because when people come in to see this place, Tishomingo, they're seeing rural America at its finest," said Colin Reed.

They hope to have Ole Red open by September.

