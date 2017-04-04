Tulsa Police Need Help Locating Possible Homicide Witness

Tulsa Police Department Detectives are asking for assistance in locating a possible witness to a March 20, 2017, homicide that happened at 2474 N. Yale Ave.

Police said the witness is 22-year-old Deontre Beard.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Beard's whereabouts to call police or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.