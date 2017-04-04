Parents Split Over Recommendation To Divide BAPS Into Two High S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Parents Split Over Recommendation To Divide BAPS Into Two High Schools

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

The Broken Arrow school district is considering dividing the high school in two, and parents were split on the idea at a Tuesday night meeting.

More information was the big theme as hundreds packed into Broken Arrow Freshman Academy to share their thoughts and opinions about a recommendation to reconfigure the high school system.

If the recommendation gets adopted there would be two ninth through 12 grade high schools in Broken Arrow.

3/22/2017 Related Story: Committee: Broken Arrow Needs Another High School

The two high schools would be Broken Arrow High School and Broken Arrow Freshman Academy, which would be turned into a high school as well.

Broken Arrow Academy would also be an option.

The goal is to have all the students moved into the two schools by 2021. It would also include building a new high school that would open in the fall of 2031.

While some parents are in favor of the recommendation, others aren't so sure.

"It just worries me that they won't have the same opportunities that I had coming up. The idea of splitting the high school into two or three, it just doesn't sit really well with me. It worries me a lot," parent Rick Palmer said.

It’s important to note that this is only a recommendation and is not set in stone.

In the meantime, community members are encouraged to fill out a feedback form.

The second community forum will be held Wednesday night at Centennial Middle School at 6:30 p.m.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
