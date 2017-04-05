Customers Help Sperry Police Catch Armed Robbery Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Customers Help Sperry Police Catch Armed Robbery Suspect

SPERRY, Oklahoma -

Police say customers helped officers to catch a 24-year-old man who tried to rob a Sperry convenience store late Tuesday. 

He was identified as Kyle Buck of Sperry.

Officers who were investigating a nearby fatality crash were called to the Sunshine gas station in the 10200 block of North Cincinnati by two people who had caught an armed robbery suspect.

Police arrived and found the pair holding Buck up against a wall of the gas station.

Officers said the store's clerk told them Kyle Buck had entered the store wearing a mask, pointed a gun at her and demanded money.

In the arrest report, she said Buck shoved the gun into her back and side as she got the cash out of the register.

That is when police said a customer saw what was happening, entered the store armed with a handgun and ordered Buck to drop his weapon. Police said Buck dropped his gun and took off running. The customer and another man chased him and tackled him in a nearby field.

In their report, police said Buck admitted to the crime, saying he "needed money and it was stupid."

Sperry Police booked Kyle Buck into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including robbery with a firearm and assault with dangerous weapon. 
Jail records show Buck has court appearance set for April 12th.

