Police Look For Woman In Connection To Tulsa Murder

Perry Wallace was shot and killed on a trail behind Victory Christian Church.

Tulsa Police are looking for a woman they say was seen with a murder victim around the time of his death. Melissa Lynne Peterson is wanting for questioning, according to Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker.

Police are asking the public to help with the search for the potential witness.

Peterson is believed to have been with Perry Wallace, a man who was shot and killed on a trail behind Victory Christian Center on December 31, 2016.

Wallace was shot several times behind some church buses parked in the 7700 block of South Lewis. Police said Peterson was seen in a Hyundai Accent that was involved in the murder.

Investigators said the car was stolen on December 27, 2016, and recovered in Muskogee sometime after the new year.

"Due to Wallace's nefarious lifestyle, the investigation has led to several interviews with several different individuals," Walker said. "We have reached out to family and associates of Peterson, and we are convinced she is avoiding police contact."

Peterson is known to frequent casinos in the Tulsa area as well as known drug dens, a release states.

She's described as a 38-year-old white female, 5'03" and 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.