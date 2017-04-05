Police Look For Woman In Connection To Tulsa Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Look For Woman In Connection To Tulsa Murder

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Perry Wallace was shot and killed on a trail behind Victory Christian Church. Perry Wallace was shot and killed on a trail behind Victory Christian Church.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for a woman they say was seen with a murder victim around the time of his death. Melissa Lynne Peterson is wanting for questioning, according to Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker.

Police are asking the public to help with the search for the potential witness.

Peterson is believed to have been with Perry Wallace, a man who was shot and killed on a trail behind Victory Christian Center on December 31, 2016.

1/2/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Identify 2016's 82 Homicide Victim; 2017's First

Wallace was shot several times behind some church buses parked in the 7700 block of South Lewis. Police said Peterson was seen in a Hyundai Accent that was involved in the murder.

Investigators said the car was stolen on December 27, 2016, and recovered in Muskogee sometime after the new year.

"Due to Wallace's nefarious lifestyle, the investigation has led to several interviews with several different individuals," Walker said. "We have reached out to family and associates of Peterson, and we are convinced she is avoiding police contact."

Peterson is known to frequent casinos in the Tulsa area as well as known drug dens, a release states.

She's described as a 38-year-old white female, 5'03" and 165 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where she is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.