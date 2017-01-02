Tulsa Police Identify 2016's 82 Homicide Victim; 2017's First

Walker also said police have identified Jeffery Gooden, 60, as the man shot and killed in the 2200 block of South Jackson on January 1.

Tulsa police have identified two victims in Tulsa’s most recent homicides.

One victim, they say, was killed around 3:00 a.m. on December 31, making him the 82 homicide victim of 2016. The other was the first homicide of 2017 – police say he was killed around 1:00 January 1.

Police identified Perry Wallace, 32, as the man found shot and killed behind buses at Victory Christina Center in the 7700 block of South Lewis.

According to Sergeant Dave Walker, police found Wallace shot multiple around 8:30 a.m. on January 1, 2017.

He said, with the assistance of the Victory Christian staff, they were able to review video and establish a time of death. Walker said video shows muzzle flashes from a gun and small shadowy figures.

He said the video is not good enough to determine a suspect.

Walker also said police have identified Jeffery Gooden, 60, as the man shot and killed in the 2200 block of South Jackson on January 1.

He said Gooden was the father of a resident at the Riverview Park Apartments where he was shot.

The sergeant said they believe it started as an altercation with other residents and friends about a girl being outside with no shoes. He said an argument started until the girl called family for help.

Walker said other residents went back into their apartment and got guns while the daughter’s family arrived. He said the family with guns and shots were exchanged. He said Gooden was hit, along with a female resident.

Walker said the female that was hit drove herself to OSU Medical.

He said they are looking to talk to two other people with the shot resident and are waiting to interview the Gooden’s other family members.

Police are looking for three suspects:

Black male in 20s

Dreadlocks with red tips

Nose ring

Black hoodie

5'10" 160 pounds

Black male 20s

Dreads

Black jacket

160 pounds

Black female

nose ring

Ponytail

Purple pants

"Extremely petite"

Police are asking anyone with information on either homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at 918-789-8477, or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.

