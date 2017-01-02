Tulsa Police Identify 2016's 82 Homicide Victim; 2017's First - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police Identify 2016's 82 Homicide Victim; 2017's First

Posted: Updated:
Police identified Perry Wallace, 32, as the man found shot and killed behind busses at Victory Christina Center in the 7700 block of South Lewis. Police identified Perry Wallace, 32, as the man found shot and killed behind busses at Victory Christina Center in the 7700 block of South Lewis.
He said Gooden was the father of a resident of an apartment complex where he was shot. He said Gooden was the father of a resident of an apartment complex where he was shot.
Walker also said police have identified Jeffery Gooden, 60, as the man shot and killed in the 2200 block of South Jackson on January 1. Walker also said police have identified Jeffery Gooden, 60, as the man shot and killed in the 2200 block of South Jackson on January 1.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police have identified two victims in Tulsa’s most recent homicides.

One victim, they say, was killed around 3:00 a.m. on December 31, making him the 82 homicide victim of 2016. The other was the first homicide of 2017 – police say he was killed around 1:00 January 1.

Police identified Perry Wallace, 32, as the man found shot and killed behind buses at Victory Christina Center in the 7700 block of South Lewis.

1/1/2017 Related Story: Man's Body Found In Tulsa Parking Lot

According to Sergeant Dave Walker, police found Wallace shot multiple around 8:30 a.m. on January 1, 2017.

He said, with the assistance of the Victory Christian staff, they were able to review video and establish a time of death. Walker said video shows muzzle flashes from a gun and small shadowy figures.

He said the video is not good enough to determine a suspect.

Walker also said police have identified Jeffery Gooden, 60, as the man shot and killed in the 2200 block of South Jackson on January 1.

He said Gooden was the father of a resident at the Riverview Park Apartments where he was shot.

1/1/2017 Related Story: Manhunt Underway After Murder At Tulsa Apartment Complex

The sergeant said they believe it started as an altercation with other residents and friends about a girl being outside with no shoes. He said an argument started until the girl called family for help.

Walker said other residents went back into their apartment and got guns while the daughter’s family arrived. He said the family with guns and shots were exchanged. He said Gooden was hit, along with a female resident.

Walker said the female that was hit drove herself to OSU Medical.

He said they are looking to talk to two other people with the shot resident and are waiting to interview the Gooden’s other family members.

Police are looking for three suspects:

Black male in 20s
Dreadlocks with red tips
Nose ring
Black hoodie
5'10" 160 pounds

Black male 20s
Dreads
Black jacket
160 pounds

Black female
nose ring
Ponytail
Purple pants
"Extremely petite"

Police are asking anyone with information on either homicide to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677, the Homicide Tip Line at 918-789-8477, or email homicide@cityoftulsa.org.

1/1/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police Investigating Two Homicides Less Than 24 Hours Into New Year

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.